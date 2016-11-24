Single bullet goes through man's chest into woman's hip at Delaware party Two people were shot in Newark, Del., after a rifle discharged during a party. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2fWixNv New Castle County Police went to a shooting call around 1 a.m. A witness reported an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man had been shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.