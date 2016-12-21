Delaware district's school board OKs ...

Delaware district's school board OKs settlement in charter schools suit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: District Administration

School board members on Wednesday approved a settlement to a lawsuit filed by 15 charter schools against the Delaware Department of Education and the Christina School District. Board members returned from a hour-and-a-half closed-doors executive session with counsel before the meeting conducted at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School in Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Achuff (Feb '11) Dec 12 Boner 48
Seriouslady/beentheredonethat/Anne et al. Dec 1 be careful 1
Ashley Lettich aka Ashley Marie Lettich Bear / ... Nov 30 Concerned Parent 3
How often do you get horney? (Apr '12) Nov 25 Wanker 17
body found (Apr '10) Nov '16 Didntknow 2
American BullDog Female, looking for mate. (Feb '09) Nov '16 Anthony 51
Bear Claws Oct '16 Baker Street 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC