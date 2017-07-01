Thumbs Up/Down

Thumbs Down: When is the responsible adult in President Donald Trump's life going to ground him and remove his cell phone privileges? His latest Tweet blast, trashing MCSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and especially Mike Brzezinski, have been blasted on all sides as inappropriate, insulting, sexist, crude and disrespectful to the office of the president. Well, there's nothing tough about tweeting insults at people who offend you, there's nothing smart about it, and he's not a Somebody needs to sit Trump down and tell him there are just some things a President of the United States does not do.

