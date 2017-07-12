Publisher's Column Weekend visit humbling but also very gratifying
This past weekend we went to Sleepy Eye to participate in celebrating the seventieth birthdays of two old friends, friends whose daughter is one of Emily's dearest friends. We had originally moved to Sleepy Eye in 1994, when I was hired as publisher of the local newspaper, the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC