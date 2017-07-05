Golf carts back on council agenda
This Wednesday, the City Council will review an ordinance recommendation for the use of golf carts, utility task vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and mini-trucks. Earlier in the year, a special committee was appointed to consider and make recommendations regarding the use of special vehicles in streets and alleys.
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
