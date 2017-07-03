For the first time since Prohibition, Sunday liquor sales legal
Sunday was the first time since the start of Prohibition that Minnesotans could legally purchase alcohol from a liquor store, and in New Ulm the public response was encouraging. At 11 a.m., the earliest liquor stores were allowed to open, Liquor Mart had its first customer.
