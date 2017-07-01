City EDA - Ssells chunk of Milford Heights
The Milford Heights Addition could begin filling up with new homes within the next year if the recent sale from New Ulm's EDA goes through. On Tuesday New Ulm's Economic Development Authority accepted an offer of $400,000 for 20.34 acres of land in the Milford Heights Addition to Al Poehler, a developer from Courtland.
