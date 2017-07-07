Boutique opening celebrated
Staff photo by Clay Schuldt The New Ulm Chamber Willkommen Committee welcomed Bailey Creek Boutique into the Minnesota Street business community Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner of the Bailey Creek Boutique Sandy Reinke said she is happy to be working in the New Ulm community.
