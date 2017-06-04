Visiting composer to perform at The Grand's First Sunday recital
The Grand Center for Arts and Culture will host its resident composer, Peter Michael von der Nahmer in a short recital of original works at 2 p.m. today, as part of its First Sundays series. Von der Nahmer has been busy working on several pieces while here in New Ulm including the projects associated with his residency.
