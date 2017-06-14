Torkelson feels court will rule for Legislature
State Rep. Paul Torkelson said Tuesday he and his GOP colleagues in the Legislature are confident Minnesota courts will find Gov. Mark Dayton acted unconstitutionally when he used the line item veto to strip funding from the Minnesota Legislature after the recent legislative session. Torkelson, speaking at the New Ulm Rotary Club meeting at the Kaiserhoff, said the move, intended to force legislators to renegotiate the state tax bill and other issues that Dayton had signed, is a violation of the constitutional checks and balances between the administration and the Legislature.
