Torkelson feels court will rule for L...

Torkelson feels court will rule for Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Journal

State Rep. Paul Torkelson said Tuesday he and his GOP colleagues in the Legislature are confident Minnesota courts will find Gov. Mark Dayton acted unconstitutionally when he used the line item veto to strip funding from the Minnesota Legislature after the recent legislative session. Torkelson, speaking at the New Ulm Rotary Club meeting at the Kaiserhoff, said the move, intended to force legislators to renegotiate the state tax bill and other issues that Dayton had signed, is a violation of the constitutional checks and balances between the administration and the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC