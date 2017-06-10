Third annual Poker Walk concludes
The 3rd Annual Poker Walk sponsored by Ameriprise Financial, New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and Hearts Beat Back: The Heart of New Ulm Project, concluded at the end of May. The walk included 20 local businesses and 85 participants. The sponsors of the walk organized the walk to promote both financial and physical wellness in the community and provide a fun venue for people to participate in.
