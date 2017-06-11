Re-enactors show how life was at Fort Ridgely
Civil War re-enactors from Company B of the Fifth Minnesota Regiment Volunteer Infantry, the Second Minnesota, the New Ulm Battery and other groups demonstrated what life was like for soldiers during the 1860s at the Fort Ridgely Historic Site Saturday. Re-enactors arrived Friday night and will stay through Sunday.
