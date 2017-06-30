Planning panel OKs salon permit

The Planning Commission recommended the approval of a conditional use permit to operate a hair salon in the Old Orchard Addition despite a request for denial from neighbors. The request came from Jill Knisley to operate a salon at her residence at 55 Jonathon Dr. Knisley stated she wished to place a small work space in the basement of the property to provide a salon service to a limited number of family and friends.

