NU-Telecom holds annual meeting and Board of Directors election
New Ulm Telecom, Inc., held its 113th annual shareholders' meeting at the New Ulm Event Center on May 25th, 2017. Duane Lambrecht retired from the Board and was recognized for his 18 years of service.
