NU man sentenced in January prostitution case
A 60-year-old New Ulm man charged earlier this year with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case filed Jan. 2 was convicted of misdemeanor prostitution in Brown County District Court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 90 days in the Brown County Jail, stayed for one year supervised probation monitored by Brown County Court Services.
