NU Community Market & Co-op opens downtown

After nearly 18 months without an indoor market, the New Ulm Community Market & Co-op opened for the summer at its new downtown location, 506 N. 1st St., Thursday. Open 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, the store featured fresh, chemically-free rhubarb and a other fresh vegetables, raw and clarified honey, organic maple syrup, organic, fair-trade coffee, organic hard, red spring wheat, to mention a few items.

