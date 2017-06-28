New Ulm's steam system remains a valuable asset
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commissioner received a presentation by Karl Mariett, vice president of FVB Energy Inc. The report gave an assessment on the city's steam distribution system. The FVB was contracted to study the city's existing steam distribution system, to determine the capacity to provide the quality and volume of steam needed to meet New Ulm's current and future demands.
