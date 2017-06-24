New semaphores
A contractor installs semaphores at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd North Street Friday. The $7.7 million Highway 15 project going on in New Ulm includes replacing signals and improving sidewalk access, utility work, resurfacing and repairs on bridges over the Cottonwood River and Little Cottonwood River.
