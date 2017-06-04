Little Dresses' group sewing in new location
Starting on June 7, the Little Dresses project will be working at a new location: 1326 N. German St., New Ulm. They will be open 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.
