Kids have fun, learn fundamentals at Twins baseball clinic
Instructors Donnie Geng, Jay Brown and Steve Hucke from the Minnesota Twins coached the kids in the basic fundamentals of baseball, including hitting, throwing and fielding. Around 35 Twins Baseball Clinics are held across the state each summer.
