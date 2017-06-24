Heartland Power to survey New Ulm customers
New Ulm Public Utilities' wholesale power supplier, Heartland Consumers Power District, has partnered with SDS Research to conduct a customer survey to learn more about the residents of the community and the expectations they have of their electricity provider. Representatives from SDS began making calls June 26 asking about customer service, social media, and energy efficiency rebates, among other topics.
