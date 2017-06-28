First Sunday at the Grand features st...

First Sunday at the Grand features string duo Lydia and Caroline

Lydia and Caroline, a string duo currently studying performance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will play a program of works by Ravel, Haydn, and Fraser/Haas as part of their First Sunday recital at the Grand Center for Arts and Culture in downtown New Ulm. The performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2 on the second floor of the GCAC - an elevator is available at the back entrance of the Center.

