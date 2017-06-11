Faith Jam draws crowd to Sleepy Eye

Faith Jam draws crowd to Sleepy Eye

Staff photo by Fritz Busch Mankato Christian artist Jillian Jones and her band perform at the Faith Jam after the 5k run/walk just west of Sleepy Eye High School Saturday. The group performed "Amazing Grace, How Great Is Our God, Great Are You Lord, Your Grace is Enough, All Creatures of Our God and King, This is Amazing Grace and Good, Good Father."

