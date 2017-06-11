Faith Jam draws crowd to Sleepy Eye
Staff photo by Fritz Busch Mankato Christian artist Jillian Jones and her band perform at the Faith Jam after the 5k run/walk just west of Sleepy Eye High School Saturday. The group performed "Amazing Grace, How Great Is Our God, Great Are You Lord, Your Grace is Enough, All Creatures of Our God and King, This is Amazing Grace and Good, Good Father."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC