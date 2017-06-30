Easton man convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct

A 20-year-old Easton man was convicted of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct-victim age 13 to 15, in Brown County District Court Thursday. Xavior M. Eaton was committed to the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 36 months, stayed for 15 years supervised probation, monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Field Services.

