Easton man convicted of third-degree ...

Easton man convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Journal

A 20-year-old Easton man was convicted of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct-victim age 13 to 15, in Brown County District Court Thursday. Xavior M. Eaton was committed to the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 36 months, stayed for 15 years supervised probation, monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Field Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,762 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC