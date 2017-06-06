Downtown, beautified
Monday morning members of the New Ulm Garden Club planted flowers in planters along downtown Minnesota Street. Nancy Ginkel estimated there were a total of 70 planter pots.This year the flowers planted including geraniums, marigolds, petunias and liquorice plants.All the plants were provided by Hacker's Nursery in Sleepy Eye.
