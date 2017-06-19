Corner Home Medical re-opens after fire
Corner Home Medical employees, from left, Gail Bjerkos, Rayna Schmid, Mike Spurling, Teresa Runge, Rhon Stuckert and Jesse Neumann, with Mayor Bob Beussman and the Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce NEW ULM - The Willkommen Committee recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony at Corner Home Medical. Corner Home Medical was founded since 1995.
