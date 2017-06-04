Cleanup crew hits the bike trail
Hunter Dauer, 9, and about eight other members of the Milford 4-H Club walked the roughly half a mile from where 12th North Street intersects the trail to 7th North Street. "I think the bike trail is really pretty and that it should be preserved and you can see it from the highway and people can really notice ," They carried shovels, trash bags and gardening tools.
