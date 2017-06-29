Bavarian Blast is July 14-16

New Ulm's biggest festival of summer, Bavarian Blast, now in its 12th year, takes place July 14-16, with the Pre-Blast Party on July 13. A German and American music festival, it features all sorts of music, including German-style bands, old-time, rock and country music. Nationally-known musicians as well as local favorites take the stages all weekend long.

