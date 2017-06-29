Bavarian Blast is July 14-16

Bavarian Blast is July 14-16

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal

New Ulm's biggest festival of summer, Bavarian Blast, now in its 12th year, takes place July 14-16, with the Pre-Blast Party on July 13. A German and American music festival, it features all sorts of music, including German-style bands, old-time, rock and country music. Nationally-known musicians as well as local favorites take the stages all weekend long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC