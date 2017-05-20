Truancy numbers up this year

Truancy in Brown County schools at the end of the school year is double or more than it was last year, according to a report to Brown County Commissioners Tuesday. "It looks like at the end of the school year, we will be at double plus from where we were a year ago," Henderson said his department has a few weekend placements and an agreement with New Ulm Police to do morning pickups with kids who are habitually truant, driving them to school in a police vehicle.

