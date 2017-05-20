Thumbs Up/Down
THUMBS UP: The New Ulm Sertoma Club made a great choice for its annual Service To Mankind award, which was awarded to Dick Embacher this week. As Social Services supervisor for Brown County for 37 years, service to mankind was his job, but his service has not abated since then.
