Sleepy Eye City Council has chickens on its agenda
Other agenda items include a new Event Center license, exclusive liquor store license upon completion of ordinance publication, setting a hearing for a possible Snow Farm tax abatement and consideration of Event Center kitchen rebid, a sewer reconstruction report and updates on the North Water and Sewer Project, 2018 project and 2020 Street and Utility project.
