School board to renew contracts
ISD 88 Board of Education will consider approving two contracts between the district and outside parties to provide services to New Ulm residents. It is recommended to approve a contract with ISD 77, Mankato, to provide adult basic education to New Ulm residents during the 2017-18 school year, according to the meeting agenda.
