NUACS receive STEM grant
Submitted photo New Ulm Area Catholics Schools received an innovation grant from the Minnesota Independent School Forum on Sunday, April 30, at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The MISF STEM Grant Program supports the development of integrated STEM learning opportunities.
