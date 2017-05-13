Museum seeks book sale donations
The Brown County Historical Society is seeking donations of books for their annual book sale to be held June 8, 9 and 10 at the BCHS Annex. Books, DVDs, and puzzles in good condition can be dropped off at the back door of the BCHS during business hours or at the New Ulm Hy-Vee.
