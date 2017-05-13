Marion Klimmek a true believer in "book" learning
Washington Learning Center is losing a familiar face at the end of this year when Media Specialist and Interventionist Marion Klimmek retires. After 43 years in education, 22 in New Ulm, and working with an estimated 1,800 students Klimmek has seen a couple of changes in education and wishes her contemporaries luck.
