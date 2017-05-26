Hub Club supports youth programs
New Ulm FFA president Kayla Brandes, left, and advisor Jeff Nelson, right, accepted the Hub Club's $750 check from board members Beth Fluegge, Shannon Hillesheim, and Kevin Yager at the chapter's May 8 banquet. Submitted photo The New Ulm Farm City Hub Club made three significant donations toward youth leadership programs recently.
