Highway 15 New Ulm area detour starts May 17
Motorists are advised that Highway 15 from New Ulm to Searles will be detoured to county roads after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to accommodate bridge work at the Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood river crossings. Traffic traveling through the city has been detoured to 20th Street/Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 14 to accommodate work in the city of New Ulm since May 1, but local traffic is able to use Highway 15/Broadway during construction.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
