Highway 15 New Ulm area detour starts May 17

Motorists are advised that Highway 15 from New Ulm to Searles will be detoured to county roads after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to accommodate bridge work at the Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood river crossings. Traffic traveling through the city has been detoured to 20th Street/Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 14 to accommodate work in the city of New Ulm since May 1, but local traffic is able to use Highway 15/Broadway during construction.

