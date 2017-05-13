Highway 15 New Ulm area detour starts...

Highway 15 New Ulm area detour starts May 17

Friday May 12

Motorists are advised that Highway 15 from New Ulm to Searles will be detoured to county roads after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 to accommodate bridge work at the Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood river crossings. Traffic traveling through the city has been detoured to 20th Street/Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 14 to accommodate work in the city of New Ulm since May 1, but local traffic is able to use Highway 15/Broadway during construction.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Brown County was issued at May 15 at 9:50PM CDT

New Ulm, MN

