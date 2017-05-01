Haag is 2017 Woman of the Year
Judy Haag, a member of the Church of Our Lady in Manannah, was chosen as the 2017 "Woman of the Year" for the Diocese of New Ulm Saturday, April 29, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Bishop John Levoir presented the award during the New Ulm Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC