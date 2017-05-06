Embacher selected for Service To Mankind award
The New Ulm Sertoma Club's Annual Service to Mankind Banquet honoring Dick Embacher will be held Wednesday, May 17, at the New Ulm Country Club. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce.
