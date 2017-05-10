EDA to try to make spec homes more attractive
The New Ulm Economic Development Authority authorized staff to solicit quotes for improvements for the spec houses located at 629 and 633 Pfaender Dr. in the Milford Heights Subdivision. EDA member Daniel Braam suggested the EDA consider obtaining quotes to add a front sidewalk and concrete driveway to make the houses more attractive to buyers.
