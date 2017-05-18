Dog park deserves maintenance too
As a person who moved to New Ulm in the winter of 1991, one of the things that caught my eye was how well kept, clean and beautifully maintained the City of New Ulm was. As a pet owner and a regular at New Ulm's Happy Tails Dog Park, I can't help but wonder why it is not considered worthy of a well cut, kept area.
