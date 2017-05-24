Christopher L. Scott, 45, of Mitchell, S.D.; William M. Connor, 51, of Cleveland; Michaela R. Myers, 28, of Fairmont; Seth D. Davis, 22, of Burnsville; Thomas L. Haas, 60, of New Ulm; Yvondra S. Whitmore, 49, of Dallas, Texas; each fined $125. Lloyd W. Robertson, 80, of Worthington; Kenneth H. Kissner, 73, of Sherburn; Timothy J. Welshons, 52, of Plymouth; each fined $135.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.