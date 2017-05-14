Commissioners to reconsider Beckius f...

Commissioners to reconsider Beckius feedlot permit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Journal

Brown County Commissioners will reconsider a conditional use permit application to allow a new hog finishing operation with a maximum capacity of 2,400 head in Section 29, Mulligan Township at their meeting Tuesday. The application was tabled at the April 18 board meeting after commissioners Scott Windschitl and Dennis Potter said they wanted to see an agreement in place between permit applicant Zach Beckius and Mulligan Township for any road damage or maintenance the operation may create.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC