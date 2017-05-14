Commissioners to reconsider Beckius feedlot permit

Brown County Commissioners will reconsider a conditional use permit application to allow a new hog finishing operation with a maximum capacity of 2,400 head in Section 29, Mulligan Township at their meeting Tuesday. The application was tabled at the April 18 board meeting after commissioners Scott Windschitl and Dennis Potter said they wanted to see an agreement in place between permit applicant Zach Beckius and Mulligan Township for any road damage or maintenance the operation may create.

