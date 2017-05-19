Camacho faces criminal sex, stalking charges
A 21-year-old New Ulm man already facing multiple felony counts of prostitution and criminal sexual conduct involving local teenage girls was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of stalking in Brown County District Court Wednesday. Colten C. Camacho, 1759 Oakwood Ave., was charged with: felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct - personal injury - force or coercion; fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct - force or coercion; gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct - non-consensual sexual contact; and felony stalking.
