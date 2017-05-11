A Walking School Bus
Students from New Ulm Middle School, Jefferson Elementary, St. Paul Elementary and St. Anthony Elementary were invited to walk to school along with parents, teachers and community leaders in groups. Cindy Winters with the Heart of New Ulm Project said over 80 kids participated in the Walking School Buses, with over 30 adult volunteers helping ensure each student made it to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
