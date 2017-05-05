A rainbow at the end of the road
Submitted photo 15-year-old Maggie Bourn of New Ulm took this picture while riding with her mother down Broadway. It's nice to remember that, despite all the disruption of traffic due to the construction, there is a rainbow at the end of the road! 15-year-old Maggie Bourn of New Ulm took this picture while riding with her mother down Broadway.
