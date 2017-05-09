4-H youth adopt section of bike trail
The bike trail segment between 7th North and 12th North Streets was adopted by the Milford 4-H Club under the direction of 4-H youth members Hunter and Jen Dauer. Hunter Dauer addressed the Park and Recreation Commission Monday night.
