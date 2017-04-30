Visiting composer working with The Gr...

Visiting composer working with The Grand this summer

A recipient of a visiting composer grant from the McKnight Foundation will be studying German-American heritage in New Ulm this spring and summer. Composer Peter Michael von der Nahmer will spend two month-long periods at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture.

