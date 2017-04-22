Thumbs Up/Down

THUMBS UP: The Brown County Historical Society Museum is getting its World War I exhibit ready, and it is getting lots of help from some of the descendants of the folks involved. This week Jay Pfaender, a grandson of Albert Pfaender, the city attorney who was removed from office by the Minnesota Commission on Public Safety during the War in Europe, loaned the museum a loving cup his grandfather had received from his men for service in the National Guard on the Mexican border, which took place the previous year.

