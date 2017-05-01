Submitted photo Left to right, Amy Pearson, Thrivent Financial; Renee ...
The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce stopped by the recently remodeled Holiday Station Store at 1201 Westridge Rd. to meet the new manager and see the remodeling changes to the store. Renee Asche is from Willmar where she worked for petroleum companies for the past 20 years.
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
